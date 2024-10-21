Parsippany Office on Aging: A Lifeline for Local Seniors Celebrates 50 Years of Service

PARSIPPANY — This year, the Parsippany Office on Aging is proudly celebrating its 50th anniversary, continuing to serve as a vital lifeline for the township’s senior residents. Established in 1974 by Rosemarie Agostini at the request of then-Mayor Jack Fahy, it was the first municipal office in New Jersey dedicated solely to the needs of elderly residents. Over the course of the past five decades, it has grown to provide a wide array of services supporting Parsippany’s aging population.



Located at 1130 Knoll Road, the Office on Aging serves about 25 seniors every day with essential services such as help with paperwork for Medicare, tax resources, and assistance with daily needs such as copying and faxing. “Our mission is clear: we do everything to help our seniors. If we can’t help directly, we make sure to connect them with someone who can,” Agostini said in an interview.



A cornerstone of the office’s services is its transportation program, providing seniors with rides to medical appointments, grocery stores, and other essential destinations. This is especially helpful for those residing in the Mt. Tabor section of Parsippany, which offers limited public transportation. Furthermore, the office lends out wheelchairs and walkers to needy seniors, as well as canes, free of charge.

Five Decades Strong: How Parsippany’s Office on Aging Continues to Impact Seniors

“The Office on Aging is a vital support system for our seniors. Our senior citizens are the backbone of the Parsippany community, and this 50-year-old program continues to offer resources to assist our seniors in any way that would be beneficial to their quality of life. Be it guidance in filling out energy assistance forms, Anchor rebates, or tax returns, aid in navigating email and correspondence, transport to essential medical visits and the food market, the community food pantry or even lending an ear to someone who needs to talk, the Parsippany Office on Aging has performed invaluable services since its inception and I applaud and support their work,“ said Mayor James Barberio.

Senior citizens are also given access to computers and digital assistance to help them navigate the complications of the online world.



Over the years, the Office on Aging has introduced over 40 programs designed to enhance the lives of seniors. One of the most prominent programs was its intergenerational program, in which seniors were matched with younger members of the community in projects such as concerts for children and adults and pen pal programs.

While some initiatives are no longer running, they had a lasting impact on the community. Many of those students are now in their 60s, a testament to the office’s long-standing influence. One such initiative was spearheaded by Francesca Agostini, Rosemarie’s daughter: Parsippany’s first-ever senior prom. This event made Parsippany the first municipality in the nation to hold such a celebration.

This initiative was even recognized by the United States Commissioner of Education for its excellence.

As part of the Office Aging, senior residents have access to the Parsippany Senior Center which is open to residents aged 50 and older and serves as a central hub for social, recreational, and wellness activities. From fitness classes to book clubs, the Parsippany Senior Center provides seniors with the opportunities to stay active and engaged.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary, Parsippany seniors are encouraged to learn more about available services by contacting the Office on Aging at (973) 263-7351 or visiting their website by clicking here.

Special events and initiatives are planned throughout the year to mark this milestone in service to the community.