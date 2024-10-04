One Dead, One Wounded in Double Shooting at Fairfield Ramada Inn

FAIRFIELD — A double shooting at the Ramada by Wyndham on Two Bridges Road in Fairfield on Friday left one person dead and another wounded, according to authorities.

A spokesperson from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the agency’s Homicide Task Force responded to the scene and discovered one victim deceased upon arrival. Further details regarding the victims or suspects were not immediately available.

The Fairfield Police Department released a statement at 1:00 p.m. alerting residents to a significant police presence near the Ramada Inn and Jose Tejas restaurant. They urged the public to avoid the area and refrain from calling police headquarters for information, emphasizing that all official updates would be provided through the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fairfield Police.

At 2:15 p.m., Fairfield Police issued an update, reassuring the community:

“As we continue this investigation, we can confirm there is no active shooter in Fairfield or the surrounding areas. Again, all accurate information will be posted here or through the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as it becomes available.”

By 4:15 p.m., authorities confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the community, sharing that two individuals had been shot during the incident.

“It is confirmed that a shooting occurred today at the Ramada by Wyndham on Two Bridges Road,” police stated. “Two people were shot, with one confirmed deceased at the scene. The second victim is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. Additional information regarding a suspect will be shared as it becomes available. Again, there is no threat to the community.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.