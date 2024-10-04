Saturday, October 5, 2024
Local News

Parsippany Police Honor Officer Anderson's Retirement

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
After Two Decades of Service, Officer Anderson Retires

PARSIPPANY — On September 27th, the Parsippany Police Department gathered to celebrate the retirement of Patrolman Theodore Anderson after 23 years of distinguished service to the community.

Before joining the department, Officer Anderson served in the United States Army and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Throughout his career, he earned numerous accolades, including three Life-Saving Awards and two Exceptional Duty Awards.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Patrolman Anderson for his unwavering dedication to protecting and serving Parsippany, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement!

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

