Parsippany Police Honor Officer Anderson’s Retirement

PARSIPPANY — On September 27th, the Parsippany Police Department gathered to celebrate the retirement of Patrolman Theodore Anderson after 23 years of distinguished service to the community.

Before joining the department, Officer Anderson served in the United States Army and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Throughout his career, he earned numerous accolades, including three Life-Saving Awards and two Exceptional Duty Awards.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Patrolman Anderson for his unwavering dedication to protecting and serving Parsippany, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement!