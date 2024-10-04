Letter to the Editor: Candidates Strickland, Sackett, and Ravitz Propose Sustainable Solutions to Address Flooding

Dear Editor,

A recent study ranked Morris County as one of the 15% most flood-prone counties in the nation. This is no surprise to some in Parsippany living in flood-prone areas and suffering through continued damage to homes and businesses. The problems have become persistent because of extreme weather events due to changing climate and development.

In this upcoming election commissioner candidates Strickland, Sackett, and Ravitz have proposed to address the issue head-on by helping mitigate the problem with smart and sustainable development.

Why smart and sustainable development? Because development is necessary for our economy. Growth and development that aims to meet the needs of the county without compromising the ability of future generations is essential. The candidates’ approach is centered on sustainable infrastructure, proactive flood mitigation, and collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies.



Strickland, Sackett, and Ravitz recognize that Morris County’s aging infrastructure plays a significant role in worsening flood events. They are committed to modernizing stormwater management systems that focus on upgrading drainage networks and expanding the capacity of culverts with green infrastructure, and introducing permeable surfaces in new developments. Investing in green infrastructure reduces surface runoff and allows the natural resources to absorb excess rainwater more effectively.



The candidates also prioritize proactive measures including the restoration of wetlands and floodplains that serve as natural buffers during heavy rainfall. They will adopt flood mitigation strategies based on data and predictive modeling, ensuring that at-risk areas receive the attention they need before disaster strikes. Their goal is to implement these measures in a fiscally responsible manner that protects property and lives. This is in line with New Jersey Protecting Against Climate Threats (NJ PACT), a partnership with municipalities and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) to help both stave off the worst impacts of climate change and adapt to the unavoidable impacts already occurring across the State.



Strickland, Sackett, and Ravitz pledge to work closely with state and federal agencies, including the NJDEP and FEMA, to secure funding and technical assistance for flood mitigation projects. Their goal is to build a resiliency network throughout the county, ensuring that municipalities work together to address shared vulnerabilities.

In an era where climate change threatens the safety and stability of our communities, it is reassuring to see candidates like Strickland, Sackett, and Ravitz offering clear and actionable solutions. Their vision for Morris County is one where we no longer have to live in fear of the next big storm but can instead embrace a future of preparedness, sustainability, and resilience.

Flooding is a complex issue, but with the leadership of Strickland, Sackett, and Ravitz and a commitment to sustainable, long-term solutions, Morris County can become more resilient and better equipped to weather the storms ahead.

Sincerely,

Judy Hernandez