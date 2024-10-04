Saturday, October 5, 2024
Evan Schwartz Honored for Academic Achievement and Proclaimed NJ Microsoft Office Specialist Champion

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany’s Own Evan Schwartz Secures NJ Microsoft Office Specialist Championship

PARSIPPANY — At the Parsippany Town Council meeting on Tuesday, September 24th, Mayor James Barberio proudly presented a Proclamation to Evan Schwartz, a 15-year-old Parsippany resident, recognizing his academic excellence. Evan, an alumnus of Lake Hiawatha Elementary School and Central Middle School, is currently a sophomore at the Academy for Business Administration at Morris County School of Technology, located at Randolph High School.

Balancing a rigorous schedule, Evan attends classes both at Randolph High School and County College of Morris, where he is on track to graduate with a high school diploma and an Associate’s Degree in Business. As part of the Academy’s requirements, students must become certified in Microsoft Office, a challenge Evan exceeded with flying colors.

During his certification tests, Evan was notified by Pearson Testing and Microsoft that he had not only achieved a perfect score in Microsoft PowerPoint but had also completed the exam in the fastest time in New Jersey. This outstanding accomplishment earned him the title of New Jersey State Champion for Microsoft Office Specialist.

Representing New Jersey, Evan went on to compete at the Microsoft Office Specialist National Championships at Disney World in Orlando from June 17-19, where he faced off against champions from across the country, ranging in age from 14 to 22. His performance on the national stage was recognized by both the Morris County School of Technology and the County College of Morris, acknowledging his hard work and dedication.

Looking toward the future, Evan plans to continue his education as a Business Major after completing his current program. His achievement not only highlights his academic abilities but also serves as an inspiration to other students striving for excellence.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
