Saturday, October 5, 2024
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Answer to Mr. Valenzano
Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: Answer to Mr. Valenzano

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
191

Dear Editor:

Mr. Valenzano’s response to my letter titled “Mayor Barberio’s The Sky is Not Falling” would have you believe there is only one opinion as to whether suburban corporate campuses are a thing of the past. While I do not doubt that Professor Hughes who seems very well qualified and who is quoted in the article may believe he is correct in his beliefs, I am confident you could find other equally qualified professors and Real Estate professionals who would disagree with his theory.

As someone who was a Real Estate agent for several years what I found was that real estate markets tend to be cyclical. The fact is that many companies are now requiring their staff to attend work in person five days a week as was the norm prior to COVID-19. The impact of this is unknown at this moment, but it could very well make the area of Commercial Office buildings see a full-blown renaissance. That is why entering into extremely long-term PILOT programs as the township has recently done that depend heavily on warehouse industries is a risky venture. Locking yourself into one long-term real estate option is kind of like the old saying “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket”.

I again urge the city administration to press on with new invigorated methods to induce companies to establish their presence in Parsippany. We can be better than just a glorified truck stop along the major highways that run in and out of Parsippany. Let us see some of the Parsippany Pride we were once famous for and reach for better options for our town.

Richard Suarez

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Candidates Strickland, Sackett, and Ravitz Propose Sustainable Solutions to Address Flooding
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »