4th Annual FUNdRAISER Breaks Record, Supporting Parsippany Families in Need

PARSIPPANY — The 4th Annual FUNdRAISER for the Parsippany Food Pantry marked a milestone for the community-driven initiative. This year’s fundraiser, spearheaded by nine-year-old Vivan Bhattacharya, raised a record $1,800, which was officially handed over to Michele Picone, Director of Health and Human Services at the Parsippany Food Pantry. Picone, clearly impressed by the young organizers’ efforts, stated, “This is a record,” underscoring the success of this year’s event.

For four consecutive years, Vivan has taken the lead in organizing the FUNdRAISER, demonstrating an impressive commitment to supporting the community’s most vulnerable. The initiative has gained momentum each year, with growing participation from local children and support from key community leaders like Mayor James R. Barberio and Councilman Frank Neglia. Both officials attended the event and encouraged the young volunteers, acknowledging the importance of cultivating a spirit of community service in Parsippany’s youngest generation.

Local Kids’ Artwork Raises Funds for Parsippany’s Families in Need

One of the standout features of the fundraiser was the conversion of children’s artwork into greeting cards, which were sold to raise funds. This summer, kids from Parsippany, Hanover, and Hillsborough contributed their artistic talents and volunteered their time to support the cause. The two main events—one hosted in Vivan’s front yard and another at the Farmers Market in Veterans Park—served as the focal points for the campaign.

Selling the cards and communicating the mission of the fundraiser to strangers at the Farmers Market was no small feat for the young volunteers. However, their passion and resourcefulness were evident as they successfully attracted donations and explained the importance of supporting the Parsippany Food Pantry.

This year’s group of artists and volunteers included Joey Carson, Veer Sethi, Ryan and Kaitlyn Cooper, Vihaan Mishra, Avi and Arya Lad, Anhik Jena, Sathvikha and Sanjhana Bharanidharan, Amyra Rai, Ashneel and Eishan Kumar, Aishani Saha, Riana Elawadhi, Connor Kaczorowski, Ashmi Mazumder, Prashan Sreehariharan, Shrey Kumar, Kavanveer Singh, Vihaan Kushwaha, and Vivan Bhattacharya.

The event, which began as a fun, small-scale activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, has now become an annual highlight in the community, growing in size and impact each year. Vivan and the other children involved have demonstrated that age is no barrier to making a difference, especially with the support of generous Parsippany residents, as well as friends and family across the country. Their combined efforts are making a tangible impact on local families in need, with this year’s record-breaking donation serving as a testament to their hard work and dedication.