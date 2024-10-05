Sunday, October 6, 2024
HomeLocal News4th Annual FUNdRAISER Breaks Record, Supporting Parsippany Families in Need
Local News

4th Annual FUNdRAISER Breaks Record, Supporting Parsippany Families in Need

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
776
Parsippany Kids Raise Record $1,800 for Local Food Pantry at 4th Annual FUNdRAISER

PARSIPPANY — The 4th Annual FUNdRAISER for the Parsippany Food Pantry marked a milestone for the community-driven initiative. This year’s fundraiser, spearheaded by nine-year-old Vivan Bhattacharya, raised a record $1,800, which was officially handed over to Michele Picone, Director of Health and Human Services at the Parsippany Food Pantry. Picone, clearly impressed by the young organizers’ efforts, stated, “This is a record,” underscoring the success of this year’s event.

For four consecutive years, Vivan has taken the lead in organizing the FUNdRAISER, demonstrating an impressive commitment to supporting the community’s most vulnerable. The initiative has gained momentum each year, with growing participation from local children and support from key community leaders like Mayor James R. Barberio and Councilman Frank Neglia. Both officials attended the event and encouraged the young volunteers, acknowledging the importance of cultivating a spirit of community service in Parsippany’s youngest generation.

Local Kids’ Artwork Raises Funds for Parsippany’s Families in Need

One of the standout features of the fundraiser was the conversion of children’s artwork into greeting cards, which were sold to raise funds. This summer, kids from Parsippany, Hanover, and Hillsborough contributed their artistic talents and volunteered their time to support the cause. The two main events—one hosted in Vivan’s front yard and another at the Farmers Market in Veterans Park—served as the focal points for the campaign.

Selling the cards and communicating the mission of the fundraiser to strangers at the Farmers Market was no small feat for the young volunteers. However, their passion and resourcefulness were evident as they successfully attracted donations and explained the importance of supporting the Parsippany Food Pantry.

This year’s group of artists and volunteers included Joey Carson, Veer Sethi, Ryan and Kaitlyn Cooper, Vihaan Mishra, Avi and Arya Lad, Anhik Jena, Sathvikha and Sanjhana Bharanidharan, Amyra Rai, Ashneel and Eishan Kumar, Aishani Saha, Riana Elawadhi, Connor Kaczorowski, Ashmi Mazumder, Prashan Sreehariharan, Shrey Kumar, Kavanveer Singh, Vihaan Kushwaha, and Vivan Bhattacharya.

The event, which began as a fun, small-scale activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, has now become an annual highlight in the community, growing in size and impact each year. Vivan and the other children involved have demonstrated that age is no barrier to making a difference, especially with the support of generous Parsippany residents, as well as friends and family across the country. Their combined efforts are making a tangible impact on local families in need, with this year’s record-breaking donation serving as a testament to their hard work and dedication.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Answer to Mr. Valenzano
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »