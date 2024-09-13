Friday, September 13, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Neglia’s Temper Tantrum at Council Meeting: A Symptom of Mayor Barberio’s Fear?

By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

Just listened to the Town Council meeting of Tuesday, September 10, and can only conclude that Mayor Barberio is scared to death of the challenge that Councilman Musella is posing with his decision to run for Mayor in the upcoming Republican primary.

That became apparent when Mayor Barberio unleashed Vice President Frank Neglia to personally attack Mr. Musella’s integrity and motives in a blatant attempt to discredit Mr. Musella.

The fact that Mr. Neglia was unable to back up a single one of his outlandish accusations raises the question as to why Mr. Neglia is determined  to destroy his own well earned reputation of decades of community service. to cover for Mayor Barberio’s self serving and desperate  attempts to survive politically?

I served with Mr. Neglia for seven years when we were both on the Parsippany Board of Education and while we may have energetically disagreed on many issues, I always believed and trusted that Mr. Neglia’s motives were sincere and in the best interests of Parsippany’s residents and children. Given his temper tantrum at Tuesday’s  Council meeting and his seemly blind and obsequious loyalty to Mayor Barberio, I can’t help but wonder if that is still true. 

What happened Frank?

Bob Crawford

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
