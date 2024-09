PARSIPPANY – A motorcycle accident occurred at the Jefferson Road and Parsippany Road intersection on Friday, September 13. The motorcycle involved appears to be a Suzuki GSX-R.

At this time, no further details have been released. Parsippany Focus will provide updates as more information becomes available.

