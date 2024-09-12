Friday, September 13, 2024
Fatal Hit-and-Run: Wayne Man Fled to Turkey After Parsippany Pedestrian Death

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Richard Pantina confirmed that charges have been filed in connection with a pedestrian death in Parsippany on August 19, 2024.

Davut Batca, 31, Wayne, has been charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of an Accident Under Certain Circumstances, a crime of the Second Degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:11-5.1.

At approximately 9:56 p.m. on August 19, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was notified of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle with serious injury that occurred on Route 46 West near Sandra Drive. A male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, believed to be a newer model Toyota Rav4, which fled the scene. The victim was transported to Morristown Medical Center, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased. Investigators have confirmed the victim to be Jelson Cabrera, 35, of Trenton.

Subsequent investigation determined Batca as the vehicle’s driver who fled the scene. It is alleged that Batca had been operating his parents’ 2021 Toyota Rav4 when he fatally struck the pedestrian.

Investigators determined Batca had left the United States for Turkey in the days following the incident. Upon his return to the United States, he was taken into custody in New York. He is currently lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings pursuant to the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

Numerous law enforcement agencies have participated in this investigation, including members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation unit, the Port Authority Police Department, the U.S Department of Homeland Security, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

