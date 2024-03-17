Support Animal Welfare: Wise Animal Rescue’s Zumba Night Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Join Wise Animal Rescue for a special fundraising event on Tuesday, March 26th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a Zumba session or simply hang out with the organization. All proceeds will support Wise Animal Rescue’s TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) program, which aims to reduce the population of stray cats in the community and find loving homes for adoptable cats.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Big Red, a rescued TNR cat who received necessary eye surgery through Wise Rescue’s efforts. Tickets can be pre-booked for $15.00 or purchased at the door for $20.00. For presale tickets or further information, individuals can call/text (862) 881-0602. Each ticket purchase includes a raffle entry, and light snacks and refreshments will be available.

Guests can participate in Zumba sessions led by Wise Animal Rescue’s fantastic instructors Anthony, Ally G, Kiara, and Reena, or they can enjoy refreshments while meeting Big Red and viewing a slideshow of the organization’s TNR work. The event will be held at 25 Crescent Drive, Lake Hiawatha/4 Volunteers Court, Lake Hiawatha. Please note that both addresses are correct depending on GPS, with the entrance located at Volunteers Park.

Supporters are encouraged to attend and contribute to Wise Animal Rescue’s efforts to assist community cats. The organization looks forward to seeing everyone there!