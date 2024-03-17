Monday, March 18, 2024
Support Animal Welfare: Wise Animal Rescue’s Zumba Night Fundraiser

By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — Join Wise Animal Rescue for a special fundraising event on Tuesday, March 26th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a Zumba session or simply hang out with the organization. All proceeds will support Wise Animal Rescue’s TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) program, which aims to reduce the population of stray cats in the community and find loving homes for adoptable cats.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Big Red, a rescued TNR cat who received necessary eye surgery through Wise Rescue’s efforts. Tickets can be pre-booked for $15.00 or purchased at the door for $20.00. For presale tickets or further information, individuals can call/text (862) 881-0602. Each ticket purchase includes a raffle entry, and light snacks and refreshments will be available.

Guests can participate in Zumba sessions led by Wise Animal Rescue’s fantastic instructors Anthony, Ally G, Kiara, and Reena, or they can enjoy refreshments while meeting Big Red and viewing a slideshow of the organization’s TNR work. The event will be held at 25 Crescent Drive, Lake Hiawatha/4 Volunteers Court, Lake Hiawatha. Please note that both addresses are correct depending on GPS, with the entrance located at Volunteers Park.

Supporters are encouraged to attend and contribute to Wise Animal Rescue’s efforts to assist community cats. The organization looks forward to seeing everyone there!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

