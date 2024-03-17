Families Enjoy Fun-filled Festivities at 2024 Law Enforcement Night

MORRIS COUNTY — The Annual Law Enforcement Night, jointly hosted by the 200 Club of Morris County, Morris County Sheriff’s Department, and the New Jersey Coalition 4 Education & Positive Choices, proved to be an outstanding success, drawing a crowd that filled the Mennan Arena.

Get Up Close with Law Enforcement Tech: Morris County Sheriff’s Department Exhibits at 2024 Night

With over 100 attendees, the event provided an opportunity to hear from and honor law enforcement representatives from local towns. Attendees had the chance to explore state-of-the-art vehicles, equipment, and an array of captivating merchandise. Both children and parents alike reveled in the festivities.

The NJ Coalition for Education and Positive Choices has gained recognition in Morris County for its numerous initiatives and the valuable information it provides to combat drug and alcohol abuse. The Coalition advocates for introducing children to new activities and promoting substance-free events to boost their self-esteem. Comprising elected officials, law enforcement personnel, educational leaders, and concerned citizens, the Coalition stays current with the latest trends and challenges affecting our children.

Law Enforcement Night brings together officers and police departments from across the state. It offered youngsters a firsthand look at how law enforcement officers positively impact our community.

The array of equipment on display at this event never fails to impress, even adults. Attendees can explore the Morris County Hope One Van, examine various ambulances and emergency vehicles, try on riot gear, handle handcuffs, and engage with the law enforcement community in a fun and engaging atmosphere.”

At the 2024 Law Enforcement Night, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Hanover Township Committeeman Ronald F. Francioli, and Hanover Township Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher unite for a powerful evening of community solidarity.

Florham Park resident Andrew Lanskey with Morris County Sheriff James Gannon

Bill Spadea, NJ101.5, Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor, and Hanover Township Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher unite for a powerful evening of community solidarity.

Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon and his team were present, engaging with attendees to discuss safety and heroism. Participating towns included Morristown, Madison, Parsippany, Hanover, Morris Plains, East Hanover, Florham Park, and many others. Displays from organizations such as Hope One, Morris County Prosecutors Office, and JBWS added to the event’s richness and diversity.

Morris Plains Patrolman Nicholas Grawehr, Patrolman Joseph Kohl, Morris Plains Chief of Police Michael M. Koroski, District Director Kelli Doucette, from Mikie Sherrill’s Office, and Morris Plains Mayor Jason Karr

East Hanover Director of Fire and OEM John Centianni, Patrolman, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon

Hanover Township Police Officers Jake Crane and Sergeant Bryan Pilipie represent their community with pride at Law Enforcement Night 2024.

Morris County Prosecutors Officers Detective Jermaine Marbley and Detective Matthew Marino

Parsippany Police Officers Remo Delassandro and Paul Levi

Farrell Holleran, Jerry Rota, Suzanne Ceravolo, Joanne DeVito DePalma, and Anthony DePalma, members of the 200 Club of Morris County

Madison Police Department: Corporal Aqunio and Corporal DiRocco

Patrolman Matt Cerrato, Patrolman Joseph Berardinelli, and Patrolman Robert Zimmerman of East Hanover Township stand together in service at Law Enforcement Night 2024.

Florham Park resident Andrew Lansksey, Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor, and Lieutenant Daniel Bundschuh come together to support law enforcement at the 2024 Law Enforcement Night.

Members of the Morris County Prosecutors Office

This event has a history of fostering relationships and often opens up career possibilities for teenagers who may not have previously considered such a path. Typically, people only encounter law enforcement officers and first responders on their worst days, but this event provides a unique opportunity to interact with them on a very positive note.