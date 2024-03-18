Parsippany Celebrates Historic Achievement: Ananya Kasarla, First Female Eagle Scout

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany joyously welcomes Ananya Kasarla as the First Female Eagle Scout, marking a significant milestone in the local Boy Scouts of America program. Historically, the prestigious Eagle Scout rank has been achieved solely by boys or young men. However, with the Boy Scouts of America’s decision to admit girls in 2019, Parsippany now celebrates its inaugural female Eagle Scout in Ananya. Ananya’s achievement also holds the additional distinction as she becomes the 101st Eagle within Parsippany’s Troop 72G. With this honor, Ananya proudly assumes the title of Parsippany’s first female Eagle Scout, a testament to her dedication and leadership within the community.
The Eagle Court of Honor was held on Sunday, March 10 at All Saints Academy.
The honor and distinction of the Eagle Scout rank can only be achieved through hard work and commitment to the ideals of the Scouting movement. The achievement is so rare, that only 6% of Scouts earn the Eagle rank. Since its introduction in 1911, the Eagle Scout rank has been earned by more than two million Scouts.
Once a Scout advances to Eagle Scout, they will remain an Eagle for the rest of their life regardless of age or participation in Scouting. Eagle Scouts are expected to set an example for other Scouts and to become the leaders in life that they have demonstrated themselves to be in Scouting. As such, they have disproportionately represented in the military, service academy graduates, higher education and academia, major professions, the clergy, business, and politics.
Ananya has been part of Scouts BSA, Troop 72G since April 2019 when she was the first girl to join the troop. The troop slowly grew from a single girl to seven others over the last four years.
Ananya completed her Eagle project at Celebrate the Children in Denville. Her project involved building an outdoor classroom next to their environmental center so students would be able to work and learn outside in an open space. It consisted of three picnic tables that could fit six people each as well as an easel and chalkboard for teachers. The project was completed at the end of July 2023, and the area is currently used by students when classes are held outside.
Ananya was the Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 72G for the last two years. She attended National Youth Leadership Training as a participant in 2021. Ananya was interviewed and asked to staff NYLT in 2022. Parsippany only has one Scout’s BSA female troop within the town. She graduated from the Academy of Math, Science, and Engineering at Morris Hills High School in June 2023, and is currently a freshman at Nova Southeastern University, Ft. Lauderdale, majoring in Biology.
Ananya has continuously demonstrated leadership in her school, scouting, and community activities.
Ananya earned 24 merit badges, including the 14 that are required. First Aid, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, Citizenship in Society, Communications, Personal Fitness, Emergency Preparedness or Lifesaving, Environmental Science, Personal Management, Swimming or Hiking or Cycling, Camping and Family Life. She earned 10 additional merit badges, totaling 24 merit badges.
Ananya has exceeded the basic requirements to become an Eagle Scout, successfully passed her board of review, and thus, earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Troop 72 was founded in 1954 and served the boys of the Parsippany Area until March 12, 2019. On March 12, 2019, Rev. Msgr. Herbert K. Tillyer signed the Scouts BSA New Unit Application for a Scouts BSA linked troop, thereby creating two Troop 72’s. This opens a new chapter in Troop 72 history, where we can now provide the same outstanding program to both boys and girls.
Scouts hailing from various corners of Parsippany and beyond are represented. They attend schools such as Brooklawn Middle School, Central Middle School, Parsippany High School, and Parsippany Hills High School, as well as other institutions beyond the Parsippany public school system.
Troop 72 is sponsored by Saint Peter the Apostle Church and meets in the cafeteria at All Saints Academy. They attend Scout Sunday at Saint Peter’s, and their annual food drive benefits the Saint Peter food pantry.
Troop 72 participates in community service work with multiple churches and civic organizations. They welcome any requests from the community and are always happy to help.
