Valley Bank Executives Engage Customers at Staples Networking Event

PARSIPPANY — Valley Bank was notable at the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC) event, “Staples Small Business Networking.” This program enables PACC members to arrange a promotional table at Staples, providing a unique opportunity to engage with customers and showcase their services. Personal Banker Kieran Brennan and Valley Bank First Vice President Market Manager Ildiko Peluso were engaging with customers. Valley National Bancorp, operating as Valley Bank, serves as a regional bank holding company headquartered in Morristown, with approximately $64 billion in assets. Kieran and Ildiko operate from the Valley branch located in the Arlington Plaza Shopping Center.

Valley Bank stands as one of the most reputable and trusted banks in the industry, boasting about $30 billion in assets and over 230 locations across New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Alabama. Since its establishment in 1927, the bank has maintained a consistent record, never encountering a losing quarter. Even in the face of the most challenging economic conditions, Valley Bank remains steadfast in its commitment to lending to customers.

Valley Bank is dedicated to empowering its customers, employees, and communities to achieve financial success. This commitment is manifested through transparent and respectful communication, prioritizing relationships over transactions, and understanding the immediate needs and long-term goals of its clients. The bank doesn’t just espouse its values — it embodies them through active listening to customers, fostering leadership skills in employees, and making positive contributions to local communities.

For more information about Valley Bank and its services, please contact Ildiko at (973) 263-0601.