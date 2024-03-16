Highlights from Sheriff Gannon’s Annual Saint Patrick’s & Saint Joseph’s Day Celebration

MORRIS COUNTY — On Wednesday, March 13, The Mansion at Mountain Lakes hosted “Sheriff Gannon’s Annual Saint Patrick’s & Saint Joseph’s Day Celebration” an unforgettable gathering, drawing attendees from across Morris and neighboring counties, as well as many State, County, and local dignitaries.

The venue buzzed with excitement as guests poured in, immersing themselves in the lively and joyous atmosphere. Step dancers energized the crowd, while the Morris County Pipes and Drums captivated with their powerful melodies. Live music echoed throughout the event, keeping spirits high.

Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling, Patrick Minutillo, Joseph Puzio, and Delores dePierro

The culinary team at The Mansion impressed with a delectable spread of both Irish and Italian delicacies, featuring classics like corned beef & cabbage, fish & chips, and sausage with peppers, onions, and meatballs. Dessert was a highlight, with Zeppole di San Giuseppe (St. Joseph’s Day Traditional Italian Pastries) stealing the show.

Congratulations to Sheriff Gannon for orchestrating yet another remarkable event. It’s no wonder why this celebration remains one of the most anticipated occasions in Morris County.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, Senator Joseph Pennachio, and Attorney Jonathan Cohen convened during Morris County Sheriff James Gannon’s Annual Saint Patrick’s & Saint Joseph’s Day Celebration.

Patrick Minutillo, Morris County Commissioners Tom Mastrangelo, Douglas Cabana, and Stephen Shaw met during a gathering at Morris County Sheriff James Gannon’s Annual Saint Patrick’s & Saint Joseph’s Day Celebration.