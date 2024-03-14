Friday, March 15, 2024
Police Quick Action Leads to Arrest in Parsippany Auto Burglary Case

File Photo

PARSIPPANY — On the evening of Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 7:43 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police were called to the scene of an ongoing auto burglary at the Morris Hills Shopping Center, situated at 3035-3189 Route 46.

The car owner reported catching a suspect inside his 2006 Ford Mustang, exploring the glove compartment while it was parked at the shopping center lot. Upon being confronted, the intruder fled on foot towards the Tivoli Gardens apartments located just behind the shopping complex. The suspect was described by the victim as a male between 5’10” and 6’00” tall, with a dark complexion and distinctive tattoos on his face and neck, wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and red sweatpants.

Shortly after the incident, Patrol Sergeant J. Magahan spotted an individual matching the suspect’s description running into the woods behind the Whole Foods Plaza on Waterview Boulevard. Officers quickly set up a perimeter and initiated a search of the area.

Patrol Officer D. Spadavecchia discovered the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Avery C. Murch from Parsippany, hiding behind a tree in the wooded strip between 45 Waterview Boulevard and Route 46.

Murch was apprehended and taken to Police Headquarters for processing, where he was charged with one count of third-degree burglary. Following the charges, he was released on a summons complaint and is currently awaiting his court appearance.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
