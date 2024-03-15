Friday, March 15, 2024
Police Swift Action Recovers Stolen Car, Arrests Female Suspect

By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — On the morning of Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 7:27 a.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police were dispatched to a residence on Norman Avenue following a report from the homeowner that his 2015 Dodge Caravan, which had been idling in his driveway, was taken by a woman. The homeowner described the suspect as a woman clad in a black and blue jacket, sporting Crocs.

In their search for the suspect, officers found the missing vehicle at the intersection of Hopkins Court and Kelly Lane. Nearby, in a wooded area close to where the vehicle was recovered, they encountered a woman whose appearance matched the suspect’s description.

With the aid of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Section, a brief investigation confirmed her identity as the culprit—34-year-old Alexis A. Cap from Lake Hiawatha.

Cap was arrested and brought to the Police Station for processing. She was charged with one count of fourth-degree unlawful taking of a conveyance via a summons-complaint. Following the charges, Cap was released and awaits her court date.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

