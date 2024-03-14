Radar Operation Catches Speeder with Active Warrant

PARSIPPANY — On Monday, March 4, 2024, at 11:46 a.m., during a radar enforcement operation on Edwards Road, Traffic Officer P. Levi noticed a 2018 Honda Accord speeding.

Following a vehicle stop and identification of the driver as 22-year-old Emmanuel Reyes-Ramirez from Parsippany, a check of his credentials revealed an outstanding $750 traffic warrant from the Madison Municipal Court.

Emmanuel was arrested and taken to the station for processing. After posting bail, he was released and is awaiting his court date.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.