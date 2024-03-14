Friday, March 15, 2024
HomeLocal NewsRadar Operation Catches Speeder with Active Warrant
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Radar Operation Catches Speeder with Active Warrant

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
319
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — On Monday, March 4, 2024, at 11:46 a.m., during a radar enforcement operation on Edwards Road, Traffic Officer P. Levi noticed a 2018 Honda Accord speeding.

Following a vehicle stop and identification of the driver as 22-year-old Emmanuel Reyes-Ramirez from Parsippany, a check of his credentials revealed an outstanding $750 traffic warrant from the Madison Municipal Court.

Emmanuel was arrested and taken to the station for processing. After posting bail, he was released and is awaiting his court date.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Suspect Flees After Armed Heist at Local Business; Police Seek Public’s Help
Next article
Police Quick Action Leads to Arrest in Parsippany Auto Burglary Case
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »