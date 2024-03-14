Connect, Learn, and Dine: Attend the ‘Networking Business Bash’ at Ravello

MORRIS COUNTY — Experience an evening of professional networking, vendor presentations, and indulgence in a three-course Italian dinner at the upcoming “Networking Business Bash.” Hosted at Ravello, situated at 138 Eagle Rock Avenue, East Hanover, this event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Attendees are warmly welcomed to partake in this thoughtfully organized occasion aimed at nurturing connections among business professionals, fostering enduring relationships. Explore insights into holistic and integrative healing practices, thoughtfully tailored to enhance everyday life, courtesy of our esteemed vendors.

Anthony Spiaggia, associated with RetireMD, specializes in financial planning for individuals aged 20-40. Motivated by the financial challenges faced by his generation (Gen Z) and millennials, he entered the financial planning field. Recent reports indicate a surge in 30-40-year-olds applying for entry-level jobs, signaling potential difficulties for those neglecting retirement planning in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Spiaggia advocates for proactive financial solutions to alleviate these burdens.

Beyond finance, Spiaggia is passionate about health and wellness, maintaining a daily exercise routine and nutritious diet. While lacking formal certifications in health, he collaborates with certified partners. Spiaggia organizes networking events in partnership with the Wellness Gala, featured on News 12, aimed at fostering connections and sharing holistic wellness practices. These events serve to unite individuals for personal and business growth, emphasizing natural healing remedies.

Committed to community betterment, Spiaggia’s events facilitate opportunities for business connections, sponsorships, and collaborations. The focus lies not on RetireMD or himself but on creating meaningful experiences for all attendees. He extends an invitation to join the upcoming event, details of which are provided in the accompanying flyer. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.