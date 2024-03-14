Parsippany Police Launch Search for Missing 29-Year-Old Jigar Prajapati

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is currently seeking Jigar Prajapati, a 29-year-old individual who left his residence in the Lake Parsippany Section of town at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13th, and has not returned.



His last known sighting occurred at the Hanover Marriott (Route 10) around 12:10 a.m., according to reports from the front desk staff. Jigar is without his cell phone or any credit cards.

He is described as a 5’7″ male with black hair, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sandals.

If you have any information, please contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Communication Center at 973-263-4300 extension 0.