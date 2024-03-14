Thursday, March 14, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Police Launch Search for Missing 29-Year-Old Jigar Prajapati
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany Police Launch Search for Missing 29-Year-Old Jigar Prajapati

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
647
Jigar Prajapati

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is currently seeking Jigar Prajapati, a 29-year-old individual who left his residence in the Lake Parsippany Section of town at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13th, and has not returned.

His last known sighting occurred at the Hanover Marriott (Route 10) around 12:10 a.m., according to reports from the front desk staff. Jigar is without his cell phone or any credit cards.

He is described as a 5’7″ male with black hair, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sandals.

If you have any information, please contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Communication Center at 973-263-4300 extension 0.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Licensing and Vehicle Centers will be Closed on March 23
Next article
Connect, Learn, and Dine: Attend the ‘Networking Business Bash’ at Ravello
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »