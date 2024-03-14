Thursday, March 14, 2024
HomeLocal NewsUnexpected Wake-Up Call: Man Sleeping in Laundromat Faces Arrest
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Unexpected Wake-Up Call: Man Sleeping in Laundromat Faces Arrest

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
647

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers were dispatched to The Laundry at 170 Parsippany Road on March 1 at 11:36 a.m., following reports of a man found sleeping inside the laundromat.

Upon their arrival, the officers awakened the man and ascertained that he was not engaged in any laundry activities.

During their interaction, the man initially provided several different names. However, after conducting a brief investigation, officers were able to confirm his identity as Joseph J. Norton, a 29-year-old resident of Parsippany.

Subsequent to a warrant check, it was discovered that Norton had an outstanding criminal warrant for $2,500 issued by the Parsippany Municipal Court. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Police Headquarters for processing.

After being processed, Norton was assigned a new court date and was released on his recognizance, with a court appearance pending.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Connect, Learn, and Dine: Attend the ‘Networking Business Bash’ at Ravello
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »