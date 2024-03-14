Unexpected Wake-Up Call: Man Sleeping in Laundromat Faces Arrest

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers were dispatched to The Laundry at 170 Parsippany Road on March 1 at 11:36 a.m., following reports of a man found sleeping inside the laundromat.

Upon their arrival, the officers awakened the man and ascertained that he was not engaged in any laundry activities.

During their interaction, the man initially provided several different names. However, after conducting a brief investigation, officers were able to confirm his identity as Joseph J. Norton, a 29-year-old resident of Parsippany.

Subsequent to a warrant check, it was discovered that Norton had an outstanding criminal warrant for $2,500 issued by the Parsippany Municipal Court. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Police Headquarters for processing.

After being processed, Norton was assigned a new court date and was released on his recognizance, with a court appearance pending.