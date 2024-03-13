Wednesday, March 13, 2024
New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Licensing and Vehicle Centers will be Closed on March 23

State Inspection stations will remain open and will follow normal operations, Saturday, March 23. Limited online services available March 23–24.

By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

MORRIS COUNTY — Starting Monday, March 25, New Jersey will join the State-to-State (S2S) Verification Service to further strengthen the security of driver licenses and IDs issued in the Garden State.

By joining the program, New Jersey will finalize its compliance with the federal REAL ID Act.

“Ensuring one driver has one license is the goal of the State-to-State service,” said Latrecia Littles-Floyd, Acting Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC). “With New Jersey signing on to the program, the Motor Vehicle Commission will enhance the integrity of the licensing process here and in other states, leading to safer roads and better identity theft protections that benefit everyone.”

For additional information about S2S, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) website. New Jersey will be the 40th state to join the S2S service.

To bring the S2S service online, required NJMVC system maintenance and updates will take place from Saturday, March 23, through Sunday, March 24.

This will result in the following NJMVC service impacts that weekend:

  • All NJMVC agencies (Licensing and Vehicle Centers) will be closed on Saturday, March 23. Appointments will not be scheduled, and no customers will be serviced at agencies that day.
  • State inspection stations will remain open and on normal operations Saturday, March 23.
  • From March 23 to 24, limited online services will be available at the Commission’s website, NJMVC.gov. Online license/ID transactions and changes of address will not be accessible. Some online vehicle transactions that do not require a change of address will be accessible.
  • State and law enforcement access to NJMVC systems will not be affected during the system upgrade.

All NJMVC online services will resume normal functionality by 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, and all NJMVC agencies and facilities will resume normal operations on Monday, March 25.

For motor vehicle services, appointment scheduling, and more NJMVC information, visit NJMVC.gov.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

