Morristown Man Arrested for DUI After Being Found Asleep in Middle of Route 10

MORRIS COUNTY — A Morristown man was arrested on Monday night after he and his passenger were found asleep in the middle of Route 10 in Denville Township.

On March 11, around 11:46 p.m., police responded to a report of a motor vehicle stopped in the center lane on Route 10 eastbound, with the driver and passenger appearing to be asleep. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and found the driver and passenger asleep inside.

Following a brief investigation, the driver, identified as Milton Gonzalez, 21, of Morristown, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gonzalez faces charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, having open containers in a motor vehicle, and obstructing traffic.

He was released pending a court appearance.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.