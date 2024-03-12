Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Morristown Man Arrested for DUI After Being Found Asleep in Middle of Route 10

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

MORRIS COUNTY — A Morristown man was arrested on Monday night after he and his passenger were found asleep in the middle of Route 10 in Denville Township.

On March 11, around 11:46 p.m., police responded to a report of a motor vehicle stopped in the center lane on Route 10 eastbound, with the driver and passenger appearing to be asleep. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and found the driver and passenger asleep inside.

Following a brief investigation, the driver, identified as Milton Gonzalez, 21, of Morristown, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gonzalez faces charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, having open containers in a motor vehicle, and obstructing traffic.

He was released pending a court appearance.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

