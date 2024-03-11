High-Profile Gathering at Parsippany TownHall Signifies Start of Holy Month of Ramadan

PARSIPPANY — The cold and inclement weather may have pushed the ceremony inside, but Mayor Barberio was happy to welcome Parsippany’s Muslim Community to TownHall to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday, March 10th.

Ramadan is a holy month that is dedicated to fasting, prayer, quality time, reflection, and charity. Ramadan is the most important month in the Islamic calendar. It’s the month in which the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. During Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast from sunrise to sunset.

Also joining in the inspiring gathering were many of Morris County’s elected officials, such as Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Morris County Commissioners Deborah Smith and Tayfun Selen, Surrogate Heather Darling, Kellie Doucette from Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill’s office, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Frank Neglia and Parsippany Councilmen Matt McGrath and Justin Musella. Also, former Council President Michael dePierro was in attendance.

“This was such a joyful and motivational event,” said Mayor James Barberio. “We can all reflect on the message of doing good, doing for others, and striving to be a better person. I wish Ramadan Kareem, or blessed Ramadan, to all my Muslim friends and neighbors.”