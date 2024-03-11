Photo Gallery On Display of Troy Meadows at Library

PARSIPPANY — A photo gallery of Troy Meadows is currently on exhibit for viewing at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, located at 449 Halsey Road, until the end of March 2024.

This showcase features a collection of photographs all captured within the bounds of Troy Meadows Preserve in Parsippany. It represents a singular vision of the diverse plant and animal life, as well as the varied landscapes, that constitute one of Morris County’s remaining natural refuges.

Spanning 2,600 acres in Northern New Jersey, Troy Meadows is a vast tract of conserved land primarily overseen by Wildlife Preserves, Inc. It serves as a vital habitat for a broad spectrum of wildlife.

Photographs captured in Troy Meadows are part of the exhibit on display at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library.

Artist Profile Dave Blinder, an advocate for open spaces and a local nature photographer, has contributed his talents to this exhibit. Dave actively volunteers with Protect Our Wetlands and Woods, Denville Community Media, and the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, among other organizations.

The exhibit was Matted and Framed at Revelation Gallery located at 27 Broadway, Denville.