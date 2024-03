MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) Dean of the School of Health Professions and Natural Sciences, Dr. Maria Isaza, has been recognized as a S.H.I.N.E. (Serves, Helps, Inspires, Nurtures, and Excels) Award recipient by Child & Family Resources.

Dr. Isaza received the award for the S.H.I.N.E. Educator of the Year in the Higher Education category on Thursday, March 7 at the annual S.H.I.N.E. Educator of the Year Awards Gala.