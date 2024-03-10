Community Hope Announces New Board Members

PARSIPPANY — Community Hope announces three new members to its Board of Directors: Ann Mohamadi, CEO, Sapphire Associates, Brent Ragans, President, Ferring US, and John Stritehoff, a US Navy Veteran and Senior Sales Consultant, JCS Consulting, Sales Director, aia Translations.

“It is a great honor to add these exceptional individuals to the Board of Directors,” says John Iannetta, Community Hope Board President. Each of these individuals is dedicated to the work of Community Hope and the people we serve daily. It is an honor to have them as part of the leadership of this great organization. In addition, we are proud to announce that the Board has decided to elevate Carmine Deo, MBA, MSW, LCSW, Community Hope Executive Director to the title of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Deo has demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities as Executive Director since 2018 and we are proud to extend this title to him.”

The current Board of Directors are:

John Iannetta, President

Laurie Becker, Vice President

Bruce Silver, Secretary

Nicholas Lorusso, Treasurer

Karen Campbell, Director

Paul Cocja, Director

Lucy C. Del Gaudio, Veteran Advisor

Ann Mohamadi, Director

Belinda Perichi, Director

Brent Ragans, Director

Todd Smith, Director

John Stritehoff, USN (Ret.), Director

Elias Tsepouridis, Director

David Wissert, Esq., Director

Jennifer Zimmer, Director

Carmine V. Deo, MBA, MSW, LCSW – Chief Executive Officer

Emeritus Board Members

Eileen Griffith, Director and past President

Carmela Lunt, Founder and past President

Eugene C. Holloway, III, Esq., Director

Jay Yarnis, DDS, Director

Community Hope, a NJ non-profit organization, provides housing and support services to hundreds of veterans, veteran families, and people living with mental illness each year. Since 1985, our team of over 150 employees has provided clinical case management, housing (emergency, transitional, and affordable), and homeless prevention services enabling thousands to recover from mental illness, homelessness, substance use, and poverty.

To learn more about Community Hope, visit communityhope-nj.org and follow us on Instagram: CommunityHope_NJ, Twitter @CommunityHopeNJ, and Facebook at facebook.com/CommunityHopeNJ