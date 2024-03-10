Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Business NewsLocal News

Community Hope Announces New Board Members

Carmine Deo, MBA, MSW, LCSW has been named Community Hope Chief Executive Officer.

PARSIPPANY — Community Hope announces three new members to its Board of Directors: Ann Mohamadi, CEO, Sapphire Associates, Brent Ragans, President, Ferring US, and John Stritehoff, a US Navy Veteran and Senior Sales Consultant, JCS Consulting, Sales Director, aia Translations. 

“It is a great honor to add these exceptional individuals to the Board of Directors,” says John Iannetta, Community Hope Board President. Each of these individuals is dedicated to the work of Community Hope and the people we serve daily. It is an honor to have them as part of the leadership of this great organization. In addition, we are proud to announce that the Board has decided to elevate Carmine Deo, MBA, MSW, LCSW, Community Hope Executive Director to the title of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Deo has demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities as Executive Director since 2018 and we are proud to extend this title to him.” 

The current Board of Directors are: 

John Iannetta, President 
Laurie Becker, Vice President 
Bruce Silver, Secretary 
Nicholas Lorusso, Treasurer 
Karen Campbell, Director 
Paul Cocja, Director 
Lucy C. Del Gaudio, Veteran Advisor 
Ann Mohamadi, Director 
Belinda Perichi, Director 
Brent Ragans, Director 
Todd Smith, Director 
John Stritehoff, USN (Ret.), Director 
Elias Tsepouridis, Director 
David Wissert, Esq., Director 
Jennifer Zimmer, Director 
Carmine V. Deo, MBA, MSW, LCSW – Chief Executive Officer 

Emeritus Board Members 

Eileen Griffith, Director and past President 
Carmela Lunt, Founder and past President 
Eugene C. Holloway, III, Esq., Director 
Jay Yarnis, DDS, Director 

Community Hope, a NJ non-profit organization, provides housing and support services to hundreds of veterans, veteran families, and people living with mental illness each year. Since 1985, our team of over 150 employees has provided clinical case management, housing (emergency, transitional, and affordable), and homeless prevention services enabling thousands to recover from mental illness, homelessness, substance use, and poverty. 

To learn more about Community Hope, visit communityhope-nj.org and follow us on Instagram: CommunityHope_NJ, Twitter @CommunityHopeNJ, and Facebook at facebook.com/CommunityHopeNJ 

