Community Hope Announces New Board Members

PARSIPPANY — Community Hope announces three new members to its Board of Directors: Ann Mohamadi, CEO, Sapphire Associates, Brent Ragans, President, Ferring US, and John Stritehoff, a US Navy Veteran and Senior Sales Consultant, JCS Consulting, Sales Director, aia Translations.
“It is a great honor to add these exceptional individuals to the Board of Directors,” says John Iannetta, Community Hope Board President. Each of these individuals is dedicated to the work of Community Hope and the people we serve daily. It is an honor to have them as part of the leadership of this great organization. In addition, we are proud to announce that the Board has decided to elevate Carmine Deo, MBA, MSW, LCSW, Community Hope Executive Director to the title of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Deo has demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities as Executive Director since 2018 and we are proud to extend this title to him.”
The current Board of Directors are:
John Iannetta, President
Laurie Becker, Vice President
Bruce Silver, Secretary
Nicholas Lorusso, Treasurer
Karen Campbell, Director
Paul Cocja, Director
Lucy C. Del Gaudio, Veteran Advisor
Ann Mohamadi, Director
Belinda Perichi, Director
Brent Ragans, Director
Todd Smith, Director
John Stritehoff, USN (Ret.), Director
Elias Tsepouridis, Director
David Wissert, Esq., Director
Jennifer Zimmer, Director
Carmine V. Deo, MBA, MSW, LCSW – Chief Executive Officer
Emeritus Board Members
Eileen Griffith, Director and past President
Carmela Lunt, Founder and past President
Eugene C. Holloway, III, Esq., Director
Jay Yarnis, DDS, Director
Community Hope, a NJ non-profit organization, provides housing and support services to hundreds of veterans, veteran families, and people living with mental illness each year. Since 1985, our team of over 150 employees has provided clinical case management, housing (emergency, transitional, and affordable), and homeless prevention services enabling thousands to recover from mental illness, homelessness, substance use, and poverty.
