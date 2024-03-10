Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Patrick’s Day Celebration Attracts Over 400 Attendees

Patrick Minutillo
By Patrick Minutillo
James Gannon, the Sheriff of Morris County, John Sette, the Chairman of Morris County CrimeStoppers, and Patrick Minutillo were seen enjoying the “Gannon Family Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration.

MORRIS COUNTY — There’s no debate that the Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Morristown has been a premiere event in Morris County for many years, but immediately after the parade has ended, and the crowds have dispersed, comes another long-standing event that many of us look forward to every year. The “Gannon Family Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration,” still going strong after 58 years. 

Despite some very gloomy weather throughout the day on March 9th, over 400 people weren’t about to let a little rain and chilly temps dampen their spirits. They came out in droves, to the meeting hall of the SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Boonton, sporting their finest green attire, to share a relaxing, fun, and spirited afternoon, complete with an Irish American meal of all-you-could-eat corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes. As every year, all courtesy of the Gannon family. Of course, there were also plenty of desserts, Irish soda bread, and some cold brews to wash it all down. 

Irish American meal of all-you-could-eat corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes. As every year, all courtesy of the Gannon family.

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, brother Kevin, as well as many other family members and friends, began the preparations days in advance (in actuality, this is an ongoing process starting the year before). The amount of food that had to be prepared had to be assembled in numerous large pots in the Sheriff’s daughter’s driveway and then delivered to the meeting hall. An unbelievable 305 pounds of corned beef, 100 pounds of potatoes, and 100 pounds of cabbage, and almost all of it went!  As much hard work as it took to put this amazing annual dinner together, you could hear the excitement and satisfaction in the Sheriff’s voice as he discussed how much he enjoyed and looked forward to carrying on this tradition year after year. A labor of love!

Morris County Commissioners Stephen Shaw, Doug Cabana, and Patrick Minutillo

 Of course, this celebration offers more than a great corned beef and cabbage dinner. The large crowd was also treated with a local group of young step dancers, Morris County Bag Pipers, John Fox Jr. and Dan McConnell, (after all, what would an Irish function be without bagpipers), and the ongoing live music from the McArdle Brothers Band. And it was evident the crowd loved it all, you could feel the energy in the room. Lots of laughter, community spirit, and camaraderie filled the room throughout the event.

Attendees included such dignitaries as Commissioners Doug Cabana, Steve Shaw, Tayfun Selen, Morris County Prosecutor, Robert J. Carroll, and  Morris County CrimeStoppers Chairman John Sette, among many other local business leaders, residents, and other supporters and friends.

As mentioned, this event is about more than just great food, and a fun time for Sheriff Gannon, and his family. The event is a celebration of life. On the walls of the hall are photos of family members, past and present, who this event is in memory of. Specifically, the family patriarch, NYPD Detective Edward F. Gannon, the Sheriff’s father and mentor, their mother, Genevieve, who before passing never missed this event, Judge Edward V. Gannon, as well as many other family members who are no longer with us. It is a joyous event and a fitting way to honor and remember those before us. As one person nicely stated on social media; “Events like these bring people together, create lasting memories, and contribute to the rich cultural fabric of the community.” I could not agree more. Slainte!

Patrick Minutillo is a longtime Parsippany resident covering restaurant reviews for Parsippany Focus and Morris Focus.
