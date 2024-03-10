Unity and Understanding Emphasized at Local Black History Celebration

PARSIPPANY — During February 2024, volunteers of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) engaged with and honored African American community leaders to celebrate Black History Month. HSS chapters in North New Jersey, specifically Parsippany and Morris Plains Township, hosted distinguished African American figures for the event.

Pastor Loretta Hall of Progressive Faith Ministries, Towaco, was the chief guest. She highlighted the African American struggle through different eras, including the Reconstruction era, Civil Rights era, and contemporary times. Pastor Hall also spotlighted the significant contributions and achievements of the African American community to American society, encouraging everyone to draw inspiration from these stories.

The event featured a Q&A session, where HSS members engaged in discussions centered around the importance of understanding one’s history to foster a future marked by love, kindness, empathy, peace, and a sense of belonging for the entire community.

Pastor Loretta Hall thanked the local Hindu community for their warm reception, stressing the universal language of humanity.

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS): HSS is a voluntary non-profit cultural organization with over 230 chapters across the United States. It is dedicated to community service and outreach activities that promote discipline, teamwork, and selflessness, thereby building a strong Hindu-American community committed to civic responsibility and proud of its heritage. For more information, visit www.HSSUS.org.

Pastor Loretta Hall holds multiple pastoral roles, including at Progressive Faith Ministries and as the Executive Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church. Professionally, she serves as the clinical research director at one of the leading medical centers in New Jersey.