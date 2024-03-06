Thursday, March 7, 2024
Saint Ann’s Invites Community to Savor Tradition with Annual Fish & Chips Dinner

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On Friday, March 8th, Saint Ann’s invites you to its beloved annual Fish & Chips Dinner, a flavorful event catered by Argyles, marking a community tradition everyone looks forward to. This year, the gathering will take place at the Parish Center, located at 781 Smith Road, promising an evening of delicious dining and fellowship.

For those preferring the comfort of their homes, take-out options will be available from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, guests looking to enjoy their meal in the company of friends and neighbors can join the sit-down dinner service, which will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In keeping with tradition, tickets are offered at an advance sale price of $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for children. To ensure your spot at this cherished event, early purchase is recommended due to the limited number of tickets that will be available on the day itself.

The proceeds from this year’s Fish & Chips Dinner will contribute to Saint Ann’s ongoing charitable efforts, supporting work that touches the lives of many. For more details or to reserve your tickets, please reach out at (973) 884-1986. Join us in making a difference while savoring a meal that delights the palate and warms the heart.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
