March MPAC Music Students of the Month

MORRIS COUNTY — Students from Parsippany, Morristown, Mount Arlington, Whippany, Butler, Randolph, Kinnelon, Budd Lake, and Roxbury, were honored as Mayo Performing Arts Center’s March 2024 Music Students of the Month – Outstanding Band Members — before the Thursday, March 7 performance by Spyri Gyra and Jeff Lorber Fusion.

Students were nominated by their teachers and were chosen by the Theatre’s Education Department based on their commitment to excellence in the performing arts. The students were honored on stage before the concert and had the opportunity to meet members of Spyro Gyra.

The Theatre will honor a group of students every month throughout the season and invites area teachers to nominate students for this honor.

The 2023-2024 Music Student of the Month program is supported by The Walter F. and Alice Gorham Foundation, Inc.

About the March Music Students of the Month

Ian Ali, Grade 11, Parsippany High School; Parsippany; Nominated by Gregory Dalakian

Ian Ali has been a dedicated member of our music program since his freshman year. He is a talented instrumentalist who has contributed to all aspects of our program, through his participation in the Wind Ensemble, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Pit Orchestra, and Marching Band. Ian served as our Junior Drum Major this past season for the PHS Marching Band and did an excellent job! He has also successfully auditioned for both the North Jersey Area Band and the NJSMA Region I Band for the past two years on Bass Clarinet. In addition, he plays the Tenor Sax, which he learned for the Marching Band and Jazz Ensemble (he has served as 1st Tenor Sax for the past three years). Ian is someone we can always rely on and always represents PHS with Pride, Honor, and Spirit. He always goes above and beyond to improve himself as a musician and member of our band program.

Christina Colon, Grade 8, Brooklawn Middle School; Parsippany; Nominated by Joseph Stella

Christina is a very talented clarinetist in our 8th-grade band. She is always very conscientious of learning her parts for a band and being a leader in the clarinet section. She has been a member of our pit orchestra for the spring musical and has taken the initiative to go above and beyond her school music responsibilities to learn additional music for the Intermediate Region Band auditions. Aside from her musical accomplishments, she is also always very polite and continuously has a cheerful attitude. Christina’s musicianship and demeanor make her an excellent choice for this month’s MSOM.

Philip Biase, Grade 8, Mount Arlington Public School; Mount Arlington; Nominated by Dr. Michael Aberback

Philip Biase is an outstanding band member. He has been a dedicated percussionist in my band program for the past five years. He currently plays in our school Concert Band and Percussion Ensemble. To participate in these ensembles, Philip attends before-school morning rehearsals 3 times a week. He is never late for rehearsal, has not had a single unexcused absence this year, and he always arrives prepared and ready to play. He also recently participated in our school talent show performing an original drum set solo. Philip is a well-rounded percussionist. He has made great progress in both his mallet playing and drumming over the last several years. Philip is hard-working, good-natured, and very responsible. He is a pleasure to work with. It is without hesitation that I nominate Philip Biase for the Music Student of the Month Outstanding Band Member award!

Gregory Ford, Grade 10, Randolph High School; Randolph; Nominated by Nick Fantazzi

Greg has excelled over the past year with his Trombone playing. He made both the North Jersey Area Band and the North Jersey Region Band this year. His progress has been significant and is deserves this recognition.

Alex Fullam, Grade 10, Roxbury High School; Roxbury; Nominated by Jeffrey Conrad

Alex is a sophomore member of our band program. He is involved in all aspects, including our marching bands, jazz program, chamber music/solo recitals as well as our curricular band program. He is incredibly hard-working, talented, and kind. Recently, he earned a spot as a trombonist in both the North Jersey Region 1 Wind Ensemble as well as the NJ All-State Wind Ensemble and All-State orchestra (where as a sophomore he placed third in the state). Alex leads by example, is always willing to help, and sets incredibly high standards for himself in all his musical as well as non-musical endeavors. We are lucky to have him as a member of our band program!

Julia Fuzy, Grade 11, Butler High School; Butler; Nominated by Ed Nishimura

Having had the privilege of instructing Julia at Butler High School in the concert band, marching band, pep band, and jazz band, I can attest to her unwavering dedication and perseverance throughout the years while playing the flute, alto saxophone, and marimba. Her commitment to the betterment of the band program has always taken precedence. In my experience teaching Julia, I’ve observed that his primary focus has consistently been on what is most beneficial for the overall success of the musical ensemble. Julia stands out not only for her academic achievements and musical talents but also for her positive interactions with peers and faculty. Her respectfulness and maturity set a high standard as she engages with fellow students and educators.

Pedro Guillen, Grade 12, Morristown High School; Morristown; Nominated by David Gallagher

Pedro is an all-around outstanding musician and an incredible young man. He exudes all of the qualities that you want in an upperclassman as he performs his music at the highest level, mentors younger students, and serves as a role model for his peers. He is the low brass captain in the Marching Band and principal Trombone in the Wind Ensemble, and he also plays with the jazz band and pit orchestra. In all of these activities Pedro is a dependable musician but more importantly, is a natural leader and works to make each group the best it can be.

Henry Guo, Grade 7, Randolph Middle School; Randolph; Nominated by Tom Davidson

Henry Guo has dedicated nearly 8 years to practicing music. He started learning the piano at the age of 5 and has consistently taken weekly lessons ever since. His hard work and diligence have allowed him to perform in annual piano recitals, both as a soloist and in duets with his older sister. At 9 years old, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Henry explored a new musical avenue by taking virtual clarinet lessons from a high school senior. Inspired by this experience, he joined his 5th Grade Band. He also discovered a passion for jazz during Randolph’s Summer Music Camp. Henry now incorporates jazz elements into his piano practice and is honing his improvisation skills. He has played clarinet in various ensembles, including the Randolph Middle School (RMS) 7th Grade Band and the RMS Jazz Ensemble as well as honor ensembles. These include the North Jersey School Music Association (NJSMA) 6th Grade Honors Band and the North Jersey Junior Area band. Recently, he auditioned for and was accepted into the NJSMA Intermediate Region Band. Henry continues to dedicate hours of practice to both the piano and clarinet to keep improving and reach his goal of participating in the high school marching band. He still loves exploring new genres and techniques on both instruments. His dedication has put him on a path to student leadership in the band program as he continues to be an example of high achievement, character, and musicianship.

Bryan Lawson, Grade 12, Kinnelon High School; Kinnelon; Nominated by Ryan Stroud

Bryan has been in every ensemble we’ve had to offer here at KHS. He started as a saxophone player in our Symphonic Band, but very quickly was elevated to our top group, the Wind Ensemble. He’s been in our Pep Band, Jazz Band, and Pit Orchestra, as well. Bryan is very much an important part of the fabric of what we do in the Kinnelon Band Program. His commitment to our group is second to none. He never misses a practice, and he’s always a leader for whatever we’re trying to accomplish. Students like Bryan are the glue that holds music programs together, and I’m so proud of him and his efforts over the past four years. He’s incredibly deserving of this recognition

Mateus Morais, Grade 8, Mount Olive Middle School; Budd Lake; Nominated by Melany McQueeny

I am delighted to recommend Matus Morais for the MAYO Performing Arts Center Music Student of the Month award, specifically for Outstanding Band Members. Throughout his time in the band program, Mateus has consistently demonstrated remarkable dedication, professionalism, and talent. One of his most admirable traits is his preparedness; he arrives punctually for rehearsals, practices assigned pieces, and proactively seeks feedback to refine his skills. Mateus is not only a proficient musician but also an exemplary team player, always willing to assist peers and collaborate with fellow band members. His demeanor is characterized by utmost respect, whether towards instructors, peers, or the music itself. He maintains a quiet focus during rehearsals, demonstrating his commitment to the craft and ensuring a conducive environment for musical excellence. Mateus embodies the qualities of an exceptional band member and is truly deserving of this recognition.

Kaia Mihalko, Grade 10, Whippany Park High School; Whippany; Nominated by Carl Sabatino

Kaia is an up-and-coming sophomore in our program who has shown an interest in the jazz arts. Her favorite alto player is Alexa Tarantino as she is really enamored with her tone quality and versatility when it comes to improvisation. Kaia is not only a hard worker, she’s also a terrific role model for those around her. Having the opportunity to go to this concert would be a tremendous honor to her and she will no doubt be influenced by the musicians that will be performing that evening.

Maeve McNeil, Grade 7, Richard Butler Middle School; Butler; Nominated by Lyn Lowndes

I have known Maeve since September 2021, when she joined the Richard Butler Middle School Band. Throughout the time that I have been teaching Maeve, I have found her to be a hard worker who cares about her school band, practices her lute, works diligently on academics, and is kind to her peers. Maeve participates in the Concert Band and Jazz Band. She will be learning the alto saxophone to play for the jazz band and will be joining the high school marching band next year. Maeve has successfully auditioned on flute for, and performed with, the North Jersey Junior Area Band in 2024. Maeve asks questions, takes advice, and is passionate about music. She works well with her classmates and helps them when needed.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.