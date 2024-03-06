Mayor James Barberio Extends Open Invitation for Ramadan Kick-off Event

PARSIPPANY — This year, the monthlong observance of Ramadan, a cornerstone of faith for 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide, commences on the morning of Sunday, March 10, and concludes on Tuesday, April 9.

The Township’s “Welcome Ramadan Celebration” is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, at 5:00 p.m. at Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, where Mayor James Barberio, along with other officials, warmly invites community members to come together in a display of unity and celebration to mark the beginning of this holy month.