Thursday, March 7, 2024
Mayor James Barberio Extends Open Invitation for Ramadan Kick-off Event

PARSIPPANY — This year, the monthlong observance of Ramadan, a cornerstone of faith for 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide, commences on the morning of Sunday, March 10, and concludes on Tuesday, April 9.

The Township’s “Welcome Ramadan Celebration” is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, at 5:00 p.m. at Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, where Mayor James Barberio, along with other officials, warmly invites community members to come together in a display of unity and celebration to mark the beginning of this holy month.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

