Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Witness Video Captures Wayne Driver’s Dangerous Journey on Route 46

By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany Police Department is located at 3339 Route 46.

PARSIPPANY — Mr. Gregory C. DiGiosaffatte, 45, Wayne, was traveling in a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 46 West from Fairfield Township, on Saturday, March 2 at 10:49 p.m.

Concerned motorists observed Mr. DiGiosaffatte driving in a reckless manner prompting numerous calls to 911. 

From video obtained on the scene from a witness, the Jeep is observed driving west into Parsippany.  Just before the intersection of New Road and Route 46, the Jeep was observed crossing over the center median on Route 46 West and traveling west, in the east-bound lane of travel. 

Once at the intersection of New Road, the vehicle is observed on the video going through a red light and moving back into the westbound lane traveling west. 

Just after crossing New Road, the vehicle is observed striking the concrete center divider, continuing to drive westward. 

As the vehicle continued, the vehicle continued swerving on numerous occasions back into the center median and the left lane. 

The vehicle finally came to a stop after striking the chain link fence on the center median of Route 46 at which point the video ended as the car spun around coming to a complete stop.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Andy Sadowski reported Mr. DiGiosaffatte appeared impaired while traveling through Parsippany and crashing into the fence.  Due to suspected injury, he was transported to Morristown Medical Center where blood and urine were drawn through a McNeely warrant and results are pending.  Mr. DiGiosaffatte appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic at the time of the crash.

Gregory C. DiGiosaffatte was issued two summons, Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (2C:35-10A(1)) and under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance (2C:35-10B(1).

The 2023 Jeep was towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
