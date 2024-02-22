Morris County Chamber of Commerce Appoints Iozzi as Vice President of Operations

MORRIS COUNTY — Kimberly Iozzi, Mount Olive, assumes the role of vice president of operations at the Morris County Chamber of Commerce. In this capacity, she collaborates with Chamber President Meghan Hunscher and the team to optimize operations, establish effective policies and procedures, and manage financial matters, human resources, programming, and more.

Before joining the Morris County Chamber, Iozzi was the executive director of Dress for Success Northern NJ-10 Counties, a nonprofit empowering women towards economic independence. Her previous roles include executive director of the Newton Housing Authority and consultant to various nonprofit and government organizations. She earned accolades for program innovation and received Congressional Certificates of Merit and regional recognition.

“We are fortunate to have Kimberly join our team,” remarked Hunscher. “Her background and skills align perfectly with our mission to foster business growth and community development.”

“I’m excited to contribute to the Morris County Chamber,” expressed Iozzi. “With a results-oriented approach and a focus on building relationships, I aim to support our members and advance our shared goals.”

Iozzi holds a doctorate in organizational psychology from Capella University, a master’s in public administration from Seton Hall University, and a bachelor’s in political science from Montclair State University.