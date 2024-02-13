Spreading Valentine’s Cheer to Parsippany’s Hometown Heroes

PARSIPPANY — In a heartwarming Valentine’s Day tradition, students from Hubotics, a non-profit organization co-founded by Parsippany High School teenager Aarjun Bodade, dedicated their time to creating over 450 personalized cards for the town’s first responders this year. Joined by fourth-grade volunteers Raayan Bodade, Arjun Jadhav, William Bonfanti, Rishith Bhoopathi, Tvisha Singh, and Varun Shankar, they set out to express gratitude to the community’s police, fire departments, EMS, and rescue teams with heartfelt tokens of appreciation.

Continuing Hubotics’ tradition of honoring local heroes each Valentine’s Day, the students thanked Parsippany teachers last year. This year, their mission was to show appreciation for the tireless service of first responders who work diligently to keep Parsippany safe.

HuBotics members distribute Valentine’s Day cards to the volunteers of Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance.

In total, the students crafted 450 cards for various departments, including the Parsippany Police Department, Office of Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services such as the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance and Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance, as well as the Parsippany Rescue Squad and all six fire stations across different districts including Mt. Tabor, Rainbow Lakes, Lake Parsippany, Lake Hiawatha, Old Bloomfield Ave, and Littleton Road. As they distributed their handmade creations across town, they were met with touching reactions from the surprised recipients.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Team Deputy Chief Andrew Ludwig demonstrates using the “Jaws of Life.”

A highlight for the students was an insightful tour of the Parsippany Rescue and Recovery team. Deputy Chief Andrew Ludwig and Lieutenant Nick Limanov led an engaging tour that gave the children a firsthand understanding of the technology and science behind the emergency response. Chief Paul Anderson’s thoughtful gesture and eagerness to learn about service deeply moved his team.

Through their annual Valentine’s Day tradition, the Hubotics students experienced the power of community and the importance of showing appreciation. Their cards and lessons on selflessness brought extra love to Parsippany’s heroes this February 14th.

To participate in future service projects or volunteer opportunities, visit Hubotics by clicking here.