Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Parsippany Diesel Spill Incident: New Jersey State Police Provide Details

File Photo

PARSIPPANY — According to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Troy McNair, a diesel fuel spill occurred on Monday, February 12.

McNair reported that the incident occurred around 1:21 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 46.2 in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Preliminary findings indicate that a Honda SUV and a Freightliner box truck traveled eastbound on I-80. The collision between the two vehicles caused the box truck to veer off the roadway to the right and collide with the guardrail, leading to a spill of diesel fluid, as stated by McNair.

The driver and passenger of the box truck sustained minor injuries and were subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, McNair confirmed.

The crash remains under investigation, and further details are not yet available.

