Elevate Your Spirituality: The Wellness Gala Invites You to “A Day Like Never Before”

By Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Concetta Bertoldi

MORRIS COUNTY — The Wellness Gala is thrilled to present “A Day Like Never Before” on Sunday, March 3, at Calandra’s Best Western in Fairfield, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Join The Wellness Gala for an enlightening event where a panel of World-Renowned Intuitives and healers will gather to share insights on various pertinent topics. Their expert panel will cover everything from heart matters to career choices, spiritual growth, and communicating with departed loved ones. After their discussions, the floor will be open to the audience for Q&A sessions.

They are honored to have Concetta Bertoldi, a NY Times best-selling author and world-renowned psychic medium, as part of our esteemed panel.

In addition to the enlightening discussions, attendees can enjoy coffee, dessert, readings, healing sessions, and explore unique vendor offerings.

For tickets and more information, call (973) 713-6811 or click here. Join them for a day of insight, healing, and connection.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
