Safety Recall: Fratelli Beretta USA Recalls RTE Meat Products Over Salmonella

MORRIS COUNTY — Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., based in Mount Olive Township, has initiated a recall of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat charcuterie products containing Coppa due to potential under-processing, posing a risk of foodborne pathogen contamination, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Monday.

The RTE Coppa products feature a range of best-by dates. Consumers can access information regarding the recalled products and their corresponding labels online.

Identified products bear establishment numbers “EST. M47967 or M7543B” within the USDA mark of inspection or in inkjet print on the front packaging. These items were distributed to distributors and retail locations nationwide.

FSIS, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners, is actively investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. While unopened RTE Coppa products collected during the investigation tested positive for salmonella, they had not been released into commerce. Following further inquiry, FSIS determined potential under-processing in the recalled product.

Ongoing testing is underway to ascertain the link between the positive product sample for salmonella and the outbreak. Fratelli Beretta USA previously conducted a recall of charcuterie products on January 3, 2024, due to potential Salmonella contamination, with FSIS issuing a public health alert on January 18, 2024, concerning additional charcuterie products. Individuals experiencing illness symptoms are advised to seek medical attention promptly.

Consumption of Salmonella-contaminated food can lead to salmonellosis, a common bacterial foodborne illness characterized by symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days post-consumption. The illness typically ranges from 4 to 7 days, with most individuals recovering without medical intervention. However, severe cases may necessitate hospitalization, particularly among older adults, infants, and individuals with compromised immune systems. Concerned consumers are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

FSIS cautions that recalled products may be present in retailers’ and consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume them and should discard or return them to the place of purchase.

The FSIS regularly conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms notify customers of the recall and take necessary measures to remove the product from consumer access. Retail distribution lists will be made available on the FSIS website when accessible.

Consumers may contact Marco Lastrico, Public Relations, Busseto Foods, at (917) 634-1685 or m.lastrico@barabinousa.com for inquiries regarding the recall. Additionally, consumers can contact the Busseto Recall Hotline at (866) 552-4916.

For food safety concerns, consumers can contact the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or submit inquiries via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. Consumers may access the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System click here to report issues with meat, poultry, or egg products.