Thursday, January 25, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment – January 24, 2024
Local News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment – January 24, 2024

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
175
Members of the Zoning Board

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment will be meeting on January 24, 2024.

Click here to download the agenda.

Click here to download the 2024 Meeting Schedule.

2024 Members & Term End Dates

• Davey WillansMember12/31/24
• Sridath B. ReddyMember12/31/26
• Chris MazarellaMember12/31/27
• Dave KaplanMember12/31/27
• Scott JoskowitzMember12/31/25
• Robert IracaneMember12/31/26
• Bernard J. BerkowitzMember12/31/24
• Loretta GragnaniAlt. No. 112/31/25
• Santosh PeddiAlt. No. 212/31/25
• John Chadwick, Planner, John T. Chadwick IV P.P.
• Chas Holloway, Engineer, GPI
• William Johnson, Esq. Johnson and Johnson
• Nora O. Jolie, Board Secretary

Agenda subject to change without notice
Although the information on this site is believed to be reliable, online postings of meeting agendas are not considered official copies.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
A New Era in Wellness: Grand Opening of a Revolutionary Medical Spa
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.