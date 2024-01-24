A New Era in Wellness: Grand Opening of a Revolutionary Medical Spa

PARSIPPANY — Residents of Morris County are set to experience a new dimension of wellness and beauty as a state-of-the-art medical spa, Vital Aesthetics opens its doors in the heart of Parsippany. This innovative facility combines the tranquility of a spa with advanced medical technology to offer a unique array of services including medical spa treatments, weight loss management, specialized dermatology, and IV treatments.

The grand opening held on Saturday, January 13 unveiled a modern sanctuary dedicated to personal well-being. The facility, equipped with the latest advancements in medical aesthetics, focuses on providing individualized care tailored to each client’s specific needs.

Notable figures joining the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Mayor James Barberio, Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen, Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilman Justin Musella, Councilman Matt Grath (who also serves as the liaison to Parsippany Economic Development), Parsippany Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and members of the Economic Development team Raj Dichpally, and Robert Peluso. Additionally, the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce was represented by board members Nicolas Limanov and Ildiko Peluso.”

“This is a very unique service being offered here at Vital Aesthetics,” said the Mayor. “I wish them much success, and welcome them to the Parsippany community!”

Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, extended a warm welcome to Vital Aesthetics in Parsippany. He also had the honor of presenting the owner, Asad Noor, with a plaque as a token of appreciation for choosing Parsippany and expressed well wishes for their success within our community.

This event marks not just the opening of a new business, but the beginning of a new chapter in health and wellness for the people of Parsippany.

Unrivaled Medical Spa Services: Embracing the fusion of luxury and clinical expertise, the spa offers an extensive range of treatments. From rejuvenating facials to advanced skincare therapies, clients can indulge in services designed to enhance natural beauty and promote relaxation.

A New Era in Wellness: Grand Opening of a Revolutionary Medical Spa Understanding the challenges of weight loss, the spa introduces a comprehensive program combining nutritional counseling, fitness recommendations, and medical interventions. This personalized approach aims to empower clients in their journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

Specialized Dermatology: With a team of experienced dermatologists, the spa addresses various skin concerns. Utilizing cutting-edge techniques, they provide treatments for acne, aging, sun damage, and more, ensuring each client’s skin receives the utmost care.

Revitalizing IV Treatments: To boost overall health and vitality, the spa offers customized IV therapy. These treatments are designed to hydrate, replenish nutrients, and restore energy levels, making them perfect for those with a busy lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to bring our vision of a comprehensive medical spa to Parsippany,” says Usman Haider, founder of the spa. “Our goal is to provide a sanctuary where science and serenity meet, offering cutting-edge treatments that cater to both aesthetic and health needs.”

For more information call (973) 970-1895. Opened Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Vital Aesthetics is located at 1116 Route 46 West, just past Eccola Restaurant.