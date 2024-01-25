NJ DOT Removes Controversial No U-Turn Sign on Route 46 East

PARSIPPANY – In November, the NJ Department of Transportation made a controversial move by installing a No U-Turn sign at the intersection of Route 46 East and Beverwyck Road. This decision was attributed to preparations for upcoming construction in the area.

The installation raised questions and concerns, particularly at a council meeting where former Council Vice President Michael dePierro expressed surprise about the sign’s placement. He sought clarification from Parsippany Business Administrator Jamie Cryan regarding whether the township had been informed about the new sign and whether a council ordinance was required for its installation.

On December 15, Parsippany Focus reached out to Business Administrator Jamie Cryan via email, inquiring about updates regarding the No U-Turn sign. The email highlighted concerns from local businesses affected by the sign, particularly Chick-fil-A, set to open in the second quarter of 2024. The sign was expected to have a significant impact, potentially diverting customers through nearby neighborhoods, and raising further concerns. Regrettably, there was no response received to these inquiries.

Local businesses, including Bank of America, Eccola, and Patel Brothers, experienced substantial disruptions due to the sign. Customers were forced to navigate down to the Holiday Inn to make a U-turn at the traffic signal before returning to Route 46 West to access these establishments.

Despite the controversies, Parsippany Focus noted a significant number of motorists blatantly ignoring the No U-Turn sign.

In a recent development, the NJ Department of Transportation has decided to remove the contentious sign, bringing an end to the ongoing dispute.