Friday, January 26, 2024
NJ DOT Removes Controversial No U-Turn Sign on Route 46 East

By Frank L. Cahill
The. U-Turn sign that was placed at Route 46 East at Beverwyck Road

PARSIPPANY – In November, the NJ Department of Transportation made a controversial move by installing a No U-Turn sign at the intersection of Route 46 East and Beverwyck Road. This decision was attributed to preparations for upcoming construction in the area.

The installation raised questions and concerns, particularly at a council meeting where former Council Vice President Michael dePierro expressed surprise about the sign’s placement. He sought clarification from Parsippany Business Administrator Jamie Cryan regarding whether the township had been informed about the new sign and whether a council ordinance was required for its installation.

On December 15, Parsippany Focus reached out to Business Administrator Jamie Cryan via email, inquiring about updates regarding the No U-Turn sign. The email highlighted concerns from local businesses affected by the sign, particularly Chick-fil-A, set to open in the second quarter of 2024. The sign was expected to have a significant impact, potentially diverting customers through nearby neighborhoods, and raising further concerns. Regrettably, there was no response received to these inquiries.

Local businesses, including Bank of America, Eccola, and Patel Brothers, experienced substantial disruptions due to the sign. Customers were forced to navigate down to the Holiday Inn to make a U-turn at the traffic signal before returning to Route 46 West to access these establishments.

Despite the controversies, Parsippany Focus noted a significant number of motorists blatantly ignoring the No U-Turn sign.

In a recent development, the NJ Department of Transportation has decided to remove the contentious sign, bringing an end to the ongoing dispute.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment – January 24, 2024
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

