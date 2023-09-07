Thursday, September 7, 2023
HomeLocal NewsSam Yodice Resigns from Parsippany PAL; Set to Become Business Administrator of...
FeaturedLocal News

Sam Yodice Resigns from Parsippany PAL; Set to Become Business Administrator of Woodland Park

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
342
Sam Yodice, Executive Director
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Executive Director of Parsippany PAL, Sam Yodice, Jr., has announced his resignation effective September 22. Yodice began his tenure with the PAL in March 2019, following his departure as the Executive Director of the Passaic County Department of Senior Services.

Apart from his role at PAL, Yodice has also been active in Woodland Park politics, having assumed the role of a Council Member in January 2023. Yodice is now slated to take up the position of Business Administrator of Woodland Park. On the subject of his appointment, Woodland Park Borough Attorney, Albert Buglione, elucidated the legal stance. He shared, “It is legally permissible to hire an elected official as a municipal employee. However, the official must resign prior to taking on the new role. This is a matter that we will discuss with the administrator.”

It’s worth noting that Yodice’s predecessor in Woodland Park, former Parsippany Business Administrator Keith Kazmark, served in the same role before relocating to Ridgewood as the Village Manager.

Meanwhile, the Parsippany PAL has been undergoing significant cosmetic upgrades. As the leading charitable and non-profit youth organization in Parsippany, the Police Athletic League is committed to creating an environment for young people to flourish. Their motto, “At Parsippany PAL Kids Come First!”, exemplifies their dedication to fostering a healthy, educational, and safe environment for the youth.

Sam Yodice, Jr. currently resides in Woodland Park with his wife, Danielle, and their two children.

Previous article
Businesses Must Electronically Report Cash Payments Over $10,000
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.