Sam Yodice Resigns from Parsippany PAL; Set to Become Business Administrator of Woodland Park

PARSIPPANY — Executive Director of Parsippany PAL, Sam Yodice, Jr., has announced his resignation effective September 22. Yodice began his tenure with the PAL in March 2019, following his departure as the Executive Director of the Passaic County Department of Senior Services.

Apart from his role at PAL, Yodice has also been active in Woodland Park politics, having assumed the role of a Council Member in January 2023. Yodice is now slated to take up the position of Business Administrator of Woodland Park. On the subject of his appointment, Woodland Park Borough Attorney, Albert Buglione, elucidated the legal stance. He shared, “It is legally permissible to hire an elected official as a municipal employee. However, the official must resign prior to taking on the new role. This is a matter that we will discuss with the administrator.”

It’s worth noting that Yodice’s predecessor in Woodland Park, former Parsippany Business Administrator Keith Kazmark, served in the same role before relocating to Ridgewood as the Village Manager.

Meanwhile, the Parsippany PAL has been undergoing significant cosmetic upgrades. As the leading charitable and non-profit youth organization in Parsippany, the Police Athletic League is committed to creating an environment for young people to flourish. Their motto, “At Parsippany PAL Kids Come First!”, exemplifies their dedication to fostering a healthy, educational, and safe environment for the youth.

Sam Yodice, Jr. currently resides in Woodland Park with his wife, Danielle, and their two children.