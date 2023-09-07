nourish.NJ Opens Innovative Community Hub to Combat Hunger and Homelessness

MORRIS COUNTY – In a major expansion step, nourish.NJ, the Morris County-centered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, proudly announces the grand opening of its brand-new 8,000 square feet Community Hub. Designed with state-of-the-art facilities, the new hub will assist thousands who grapple with financial challenges, showcasing the organization’s dedication to uplifting the community.

Originating almost 40 years ago, nourish.NJ, formerly recognized as the Community Soup Kitchen, has been a beacon of hope in Morris County. Their relentless efforts to combat hunger, homelessness, and poverty have evolved dynamically over the years. Operating every single day of the year, the Morristown-based organization remains steadfast in its mission, embedding values of diversity, equity, and inclusion in every service it offers. Their unique strategy, emphasizing an inclusive and empowering atmosphere, stands as a testament to their dedication to maximum community aid.

Notably, the past triennium witnessed a significant upsurge in nourish.NJ’s outreach. The consequent enlargement in both their geographical footprint and program spectrum has substantially augmented their community impact. This positive trajectory reached a high point with the inauguration of their second location at 347 South Salem Street in Victory Gardens.

The Community Hub’s highlight includes a cutting-edge commercial kitchen, set to amplify the number of wholesome meals provided. Furthermore, the introduction of office quarters for the Outreach Team will streamline the provision of complimentary, user-friendly case-management services, encompassing housing assistance, health resources, and financial guidance.