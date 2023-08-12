Gilead Sciences Expands East Coast Presence in Parsippany

The establishment of this new Gilead facility paves the way for the company’s ambitious goal to introduce ten or more groundbreaking medicines by the end of the decade.

As conveyed by a representative from Gilead, their expansive 96,391-square-foot establishment will accommodate as many as 500 professionals, spanning various functions from corporate roles to operations, engineering, and supply chain management. This new venture represents one of Gilead’s paramount infrastructural commitments outside their central Foster City, Calif. location, highlighting the firm’s strengthening relationship with the East Coast.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Gilead to Parsippany,” said Mayor Barberio. “After our initial meeting at the beginning of the year, I immediately felt that they would be an engaged community partner; and having signed an 11-year lease in the Latitude building, I look to establishing a great relationship with them. Their motto of “creating possible” speaks to their drive and desire to create a healthier world for all people.”

Gilead’s new facility is located in Latitude, 379 Interpace Parkway.

The primary focus of the Parsippany office will be on corporate functions encompassing medical affairs, regulatory affairs, operations, engineering, quality, and supply chain across various levels.

“As we celebrated the grand opening of Gilead’s new Parsippany site today, I was struck by the many attributes that make this an important and special place for the hundreds of colleagues who will call this their new workplace,” said Jill Massey, Vice President, Global Medical Strategy and Operations at Gilead Sciences and N.J. Site Lead. “One special detail that stands out in particular: Every conference room is dedicated to a person whose life has been impacted by a Gilead medicine, serving as an important reminder of the people we serve every day with our work.”

Gilead’s East Coast hub will include:

Spaces for innovation to thrive: The office includes a variety of spaces designed for different ways of working, from conference rooms, a community hub, and other collaborative areas to quiet, closed-door rooms for individual-focused work.

The office includes a variety of spaces designed for different ways of working, from conference rooms, a community hub, and other collaborative areas to quiet, closed-door rooms for individual-focused work. Keeping patients front and center: Each conference room is named after a person whose life has been impacted by Gilead medicine, providing a constant reminder of the purpose that drives the Company’s work.

Each conference room is named after a person whose life has been impacted by Gilead medicine, providing a constant reminder of the purpose that drives the Company’s work. Amenities for employees’ wellbeing: To help Gilead employees bond and nourish their whole selves at work, the facility includes an onsite café, fitness center, pickle ball courts, yoga/Pilates room, and other amenities.

To help Gilead employees bond and nourish their whole selves at work, the facility includes an onsite café, fitness center, pickle ball courts, yoga/Pilates room, and other amenities. Prioritizing sustainability: The latest green building practices have been incorporated into the site.

There is also a partnership between Gilead and the Parsippany community. There will be a $250,000 grant to Students 2 Science, a local organization helping to foster a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce through hands-on STEM experiences. The grant will help expand Students 2 Science programs, making them accessible to 1,650 underserved students from Morris County School Districts.