Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 Hosts Annual Charity Golf Outing at Knoll West

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 held its Annual Charity Golf Outing at Knoll West Country Club on Thursday, July 10. This year’s outing was dedicated to the memory of two beloved and irreplaceable members of the Lodge and the greater community: Joseph Jannarone Sr. and Adam Gragnani.

Despite early forecasts predicting rain, the weather held up beautifully, with clear skies and temperatures in the low 80s—ideal conditions for a day on the course.

Patrick Minutillo and Joe Jannarone, Jr. proudly stand beside the donor sign, honoring the generous supporters who helped make the Annual Charity Golf Outing a success.

The event sold out just days after being announced, with 144 golfers filling the course and even more supporters joining for dinner. The day began with a lively lunch at the Knoll West Sports Bar and Grille, where participants gathered in anticipation of a fun-filled day of camaraderie, friendly competition, and generous giveaways.

After a full round of golf, attendees were treated to a buffet dinner and awards program. Laughter, applause, and heartfelt tributes echoed throughout the evening as the community came together to celebrate and remember.

The Morris County Sons of Italy extends sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event, including the golfers, sponsors, donors, attendees, and the dedicated Golf Committee, whose months of planning brought the outing to life.

Proceeds from the event will be reinvested into the local community, supporting a variety of meaningful and necessary charitable initiatives.