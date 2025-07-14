Tuesday, July 15, 2025
HomeLocal NewsSons of Italy Lodge 2561 Hosts Annual Charity Golf Outing at Knoll...
Local News

Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 Hosts Annual Charity Golf Outing at Knoll West

Eager golfers gathered at Knoll West, ready to hit the course for a day of camaraderie, competition, and community support.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1157

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 held its Annual Charity Golf Outing at Knoll West Country Club on Thursday, July 10. This year’s outing was dedicated to the memory of two beloved and irreplaceable members of the Lodge and the greater community: Joseph Jannarone Sr. and Adam Gragnani.

Despite early forecasts predicting rain, the weather held up beautifully, with clear skies and temperatures in the low 80s—ideal conditions for a day on the course.

Patrick Minutillo and Joe Jannarone, Jr. proudly stand beside the donor sign, honoring the generous supporters who helped make the Annual Charity Golf Outing a success.

The event sold out just days after being announced, with 144 golfers filling the course and even more supporters joining for dinner. The day began with a lively lunch at the Knoll West Sports Bar and Grille, where participants gathered in anticipation of a fun-filled day of camaraderie, friendly competition, and generous giveaways.

After a full round of golf, attendees were treated to a buffet dinner and awards program. Laughter, applause, and heartfelt tributes echoed throughout the evening as the community came together to celebrate and remember.

The Morris County Sons of Italy extends sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event, including the golfers, sponsors, donors, attendees, and the dedicated Golf Committee, whose months of planning brought the outing to life.

Proceeds from the event will be reinvested into the local community, supporting a variety of meaningful and necessary charitable initiatives.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Newark Man Sentenced for Boonton Arson
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »