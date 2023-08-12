Parsippany Man Sentenced for 2017 Child Assault; Guilty Verdict Follows Three-Day Trial

PARSIPPANY — Morris County officials reported that Amit Bhatt, 43, previously from Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, received a sentence for an incident of Aggravated Explicit Contact from October 28, 2017. Bhatt was handed a 29-year sentence in New Jersey State Prison on June 23 for first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, with a mandatory 25 years before parole consideration. Additionally, a third-degree charge of Endangering a Child was combined into the Sexual Assault charge.

Upon his eventual release, Bhatt will be mandated to comply with Megan’s Law notifications and will be under Parole Supervision for the entirety of his life. He has also been strictly prohibited from contacting the victim.

Guided by the stipulations of the Jessica Lunsford Act, the sentence for first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault mandated a range between 25 years to life, with a non-negotiable 25 years before parole eligibility.

On January 27, after a concise three-day trial, a jury found Bhatt guilty on all three counts. These charges stemmed from an October 28, 2017, incident in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, where Bhatt was found to have conducted sexual acts upon and inappropriately touched an eight-year-old child.

The case came to light and was subsequently investigated by both the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes / Child Endangerment Unit following the victim’s revelation that was communicated to them by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office on January 11, 2022.