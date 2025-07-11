Parsippany Business Barred from Government Contracts Over Tax Violations

PARSIPPANY — Building Materials Manufacturing, based in Parsippany, has been added to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (NJDOL) Workplace Accountability in Labor List (The WALL), effectively barring the company from obtaining any government contracts until it resolves outstanding tax liabilities.

According to a recent announcement by NJDOL, Building Materials Manufacturing owes $71,724.10 in unpaid liabilities under the New Jersey Gross Income Tax Act. The company was among eight newly added businesses this month to The WALL, a public list of employers prohibited from receiving state, county, or local contracts due to unresolved wage, benefit, or tax violations.

The WALL was established in 2020 through bipartisan legislation as part of the state’s initiative to combat wage theft, worker misclassification, and noncompliance with labor laws. Now in its second year, the program has listed 280 businesses that collectively owe more than $26 million.

“The WALL is a powerful enforcement tool that enables the department to publicly name companies that shortchange their workers and skip required contributions to programs such as unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation,” NJDOL stated.

Before a business is added to the list, it receives a warning and is granted a 20-day window to resolve any outstanding issues. Since its launch in September 2023, NJDOL has recovered over $650,000 from employers either placed on or warned about being listed on The WALL.

The WALL’s revamped online platform allows users to search for businesses by name, location, and listing date. The list is publicly available at nj.gov/labor/wall. State procurement officials are required to check The WALL, along with other accountability measures, before awarding any public contracts.

Building Materials Manufacturing LLC has now joined the ranks of businesses barred from performing public-sector work until their debts to the state are paid in full.