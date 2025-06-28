Metro Exhibits Promotes Parsippany Native Denise DiGiacinto to VP of HR

PARSIPPANY-Metro Exhibits announces the promotion of Denise DiGiacinto to Vice President of Human Resources, recognizing her exceptional contributions to the company’s growth and her expertise in human capital management.

DiGiacinto brings a wealth of diverse experience to her new role. She began her career in the Personnel Department of The CIT Group, where she spent six years developing her foundation in human resources and interviewing skills. After leaving the company to raise her family, she dedicated a decade to serving as an aide for autistic children in the Verona school system, further honing her exceptional people skills and demonstrating her commitment to supporting others.

In 2014 DiGiacinto joined Metro Exhibits as a part-time receptionist and office manager. At that time, the company had no formal HR department, but DiGiacinto’s natural abilities and previous experience at The CIT Group positioned her to assume human resources responsibilities gradually. Her intuitive understanding of people management and proven interviewing expertise made her an invaluable asset as the company grew.

Recognizing her contributions, Metro Exhibits promoted DiGiacinto to manager in 2019. Her leadership capabilities were particularly evident during the challenging pandemic years, when the trade show industry faced unprecedented disruption. As part of the company’s core strategic team, DiGiacinto played a crucial role in managing the company’s shutdown and subsequent rebuild efforts. Her guidance helped Metro Exhibits survive the crisis and emerge stronger, now thriving and surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

“Denise has been instrumental in building our human resources capabilities from the ground up,” said company founder and president Phil Zamloot. He continued, “Turnover here is low, largely due to Denise’s recruiting, hiring, and maintenance intuition. She is a big part of why Metro is a great workplace.”

In her new role as VP of Human Resources, DiGiacinto will oversee all aspects of human capital management, including talent acquisition, employee development, compliance, and strategic workforce planning.

Denise grew up in Parsippany and graduated from Parsippany Hills High School. She met her husband, Anthony, a graduate of Parsippany High School, while they were both in high school. They now live in Verona, have two children, Alyssa and Anthony, and expect their first grandchild in September.



Metro Exhibits provides the turnkey experience preferred by thousands of trade show exhibitors. It designs and fabricates custom displays in one of its four owned facilities around the country, for rent or purchase. Its wrap-around support covers every aspect of trade show exhibiting, including all show services, transportation, installation, dismantling, and storage. Metro Exhibits also creates one-of-a-kind luxury corporate and retail environments. The company’s MetroPlus division provides a comprehensive line of promotional items, a cloud-based portal, marketing inventory management, and event management.