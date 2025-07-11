Parsippany Chamber to Host “Juice Up Your Morning” Networking Event

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce will host its next Juice Up Your Morning Networking Event on Tuesday, July 22, at 8:30 a.m. at the Chamber’s office, located at 90 East Halsey Road, Suite 322.

Designed to foster meaningful business connections in a face-to-face setting, the event is open to professionals seeking to expand their network, promote their business, and engage with other local entrepreneurs. Known for its focused and effective format, Juice Up Your Morning is 100% networking.

Each month, the event features a “host spotlight,” offering one Chamber member a ten-minute segment to present their business. Additionally, every attendee is given a one-minute opportunity to introduce themselves and their services to the group.

“The goal is to support the development of professional networks and increase visibility for local businesses,” said Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member. “It’s a simple and productive way to connect with fellow professionals and share what you do.”

Registration is required, and attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of business cards. For more information or to register, visit www.parsippanychamber.org or call (973) 402-6400.