PARSIPPANY — The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) announced that student Bhavishya Boga had been selected to join the esteemed organization.



The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis. “On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Bhavishya has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Lewis.



“Bhavishya is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very best hope for the future.” “We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated Lewis. “We help students like Bhavishya build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.” NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way – from high school to college to career – NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions. Formed in 2002 by James W Lewis and Claes Nobel, members of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, the National Society of High School Scholars recognizes academic excellence at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study, and peer networks.



Currently, there are more than 1,700,000 members in over 170 countries. To help us further efforts that provide students with the continued opportunity, please acknowledge NSHSS in any press release by providing a resource link to www.nshss.org. For more information about NSHSS, click here.

